15-year-old possibly playing with gun shoots sister in Channelview, deputies say

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy may have been playing with a gun when he shot his 16-year-old sister in the arm at a hotel in Channelview, deputies said.It happened around 10 p.m. Monday inside a hotel room along the East Freeway near Sheldon.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the boy had the gun when it went off and fired a shot into his sister's arm. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Deputies said the shooting appeared to be accidental.While it's early in the investigation, officials said its family violence unit will take over to determine if charges would be filed.Both siblings were listed as runaways.