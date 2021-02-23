child death

New arrest made in case of 2019 murder of 11-year-old boy

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies said it was a case of mistaken identity when an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed as he slept inside his family's Channelview home in June 2019. Now more than a year and a half later, two men have been charged in the killing.

The shooting happened in the 15100 block of Brentwood Drive, where the family had recently moved into a new home. Investigators said the renters in the house before them had shown suspicious behaviors. Deputies believed those people were the likely intended targets of the early morning drive-by shooting that killed Kamren Jones.

Kamren, a student at Schochler Elementary School, died at the scene of the shooting. Several other children were in the room at the time, but they were not injured.

RELATED: 'They took our baby' - Dad describes horror of finding 11-year-old killed in mistaken identity shooting

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at the time that someone shot into the home using an assault rifle.

"They're cowards to shoot into a home not knowing who was in there," said Gonzalez in June 2019. "They shot an innocent child that's there and this is uncalled for. This is sad, tragic, senseless and we're going to go after you."

In the days that followed the shooting, deputies arrested Sonnie Reyes, who was charged in the killing. Now, Sheriff Gonzalez announced Cameron Moore has also been arrested and charged in connection with the case. The sheriff praised investigators for continuing to follow up on the tragic crime after all this time.



SEE ALSO: Suspect arrested in shooting that killed sleeping 11-year-old
EMBED More News Videos

The 11-year-old's father has a message for his son's killer, "Don't be a coward, and that was a straight coward move."



The video featured above is from the original report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
channelviewarrestmurderchild deathshootingdrive by shootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
1-year-old girl found dead in family's pool, authorities say
Entergy, ERCOT respond to Tony Buzbee's lawsuit on behalf of grieving family
11-year-old plays in snow 1 day, then dies the next day
Family tried to save woman and 7-year-old from CO poisoning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 ERCOT board members from outside Texas resign
Deputy caught on video pulling gun on man in traffic
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
Tiger Woods' career: Timeline of memorable moments
ABC13 town hall to answer your winter storm disaster questions
1.4M vaccines to arrive at Texas sites, DSHS says
Drivers halted due to sinkhole in SW Houston
Show More
Golfers, others react to Woods accident: 'Sending a special prayer'
Tips to avoid mold after winter storm
How to apply for FEMA aid through remote applications
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect to stay in mental health facility
Why it could be a week before the sunshine returns
More TOP STORIES News