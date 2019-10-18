Boy hit by driver who needed to use bathroom, deputies say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old boy suffered a fractured arm after he was hit by a driver who ran a school bus' stop sign in Fort Bend County, according to deputies.

It happened on Grand Vista Springs Boulevard and Aransas Key Lane near Beechnut and Harlem Road around 4:30 p.m.

The driver told deputies she had to use the bathroom, according to a tweet sent by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies say the driver will be cited.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countytraffic accidentdriver
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
We know who he is! Meet 'Nervously Excited Astros Fan'
Astros expect more Yanks hostility in possible close-out Game 5
See all the new murals after each Astros playoff win
Customers left without cash after Chime bank goes dark
Baby born 1 lb. growing strong and rooting for 'Stros
Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple
Challenge accepted! Superintendent takes on a Special Olympic swimmer
Show More
Mother speaks out about daughter's alleged sexual assault
You might want to steer clear of the 610 Loop this weekend
Viral gender reveal video shows batter struggling to make contact
Zantac pulled from shelves in US, Canada amid cancer concerns
'High School Musical' series on Disney+ renewed for season 2
More TOP STORIES News