Boy hit by driver who needed to use bathroom, deputies say

Auto/Ped: GRAND VISTA SPRINGS BLVD/ARKANSAS KEY LN. Driver disregarded school bus stop signs/lights and struck 8-yr old boy. Said she had to go to the bathroom. Boy has fractured arm. Driver cited. pic.twitter.com/ipYIpNnKzK — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) October 18, 2019

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old boy suffered a fractured arm after he was hit by a driver who ran a school bus' stop sign in Fort Bend County, according to deputies.It happened on Grand Vista Springs Boulevard and Aransas Key Lane near Beechnut and Harlem Road around 4:30 p.m.The driver told deputies she had to use the bathroom, according to a tweet sent by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.Deputies say the driver will be cited.