Golf cart rolls over in Mangolia and kills 11-year-old boy

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old boy died after a serious golf cart accident in Magnolia, officials say.According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Montgomery County dispatchers received a call about a crash on Sunday in the 29000 block of Champions Drive just after 6 p.m.Investigators said they found the boy with "massive head trauma." He was rushed to Tomball Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.The preliminary investigation, according to DPS, shows several juveniles were riding side by side when the golf cart rolled over on the roadway.One other teen was also sent to the hospital and is stable.The incident remains under investigation.