Houston Methodist administers first round of COVID-19 booster shots to immunocompromised patients

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday, 178 COVID-19 booster shots were administered by Houston Methodist to transplant patients and those who are immunocompromised, marking the start of the third round of vaccinations to be provided by the hospital.

This began just a few days before the White House announced all fully-vaccinated Americans would need a third dose in order to boost immunity against COVID-19.

This guidance, for now, is for those who received a shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. More data is still being gathered for the Johnson & Johnson shot, according to sources close to ABC News, but a booster shot is expected to be needed for that shot as well.

Those with first priority for the booster include frontline health workers, the elderly and those with a weakened immune system.

Houston Methodist started contacting certain patients last week when health officials confirmed a booster would be needed for those who are immunocompromised.

"We were not surprised by the news that came out," said Tesha Montgomery, Vice President of Operations at Houston Methodist. "We had been meeting in advance and had a plan in place. We were ready to go."

The hospital is gearing up to administer a round of booster shots, and Montgomery says the hospital has seen an increase in people getting vaccinated in recent weeks.

According to Montgomery, as of Tuesday, there were about 800 patients with COVID-19 inside Houston Methodist, and the majority are not vaccinated.

