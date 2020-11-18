Aggie Bonfire collapse victims remembered 21 years later

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds gathered on the campus of Texas A&M University early Wednesday to remember the 12 people who died when Aggie Bonfire collapsed 21 years ago.The tradition of Aggie Bonfire burned for more than 90 years, but that all changed on Nov. 18, 1999, when the bonfire structure collapsed, killing 11 students, one former student, and injuring 27 others.It happened in the middle of the night, at 2:42 a.m.A ceremony was held Wednesday morning to mark that exact moment. Students were asked to wear masks and maintain their distance at the Bonfire Memorial, which was built on the site of the collapse.In 1999, fifty-seven Aggies were building the stack of logs that were to be burned when someone heard a crack, and it collapsed.First responders from across the region responded to the scene. As the sun came up that day, even the Aggie football team showed up to help move logs.Here is a list of the fallen Aggies:Miranda Denise AdamsSanta Fe, TexasSophomoreBiomedical Science Major'02Christopher D. BreenAustin, TexasGraduate'96Michael Stephen EbanksCarrollton, TXFreshmanAerospace Engineering Major'03Jeremy Richard FramptonTurlock, CASeniorPsychology Major'99Company D-1Jamie Lynn HandHenderson, TXFreshmanEnvironmental Design Major'03Christopher Lee HeardHouston, TXFreshmanPre Engineering MajorCompany K-2'03Timothy Doran Kerlee, JrBartlett, TNSophomoreMechanical Engineering MajorSquadron 16'03Lucas John KimmelCorpus Christi, TXFreshmanBiomed. Science MajorCompany D-2'03Bryan A. McClainSan Antonio, TXFreshmanAgriculture MajorSquadron 2'02Chad A. PowellKeller, TXSophomoreComputer Engineering Major'03Jerry Don SelfArlington, TXJuniorEngineering Technology MajorSquadron 17'01Nathan Scott WestBellaire, TXSophomoreOcean Engineering MajorCompany C-2'02