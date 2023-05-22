Suspect accused of fatally shooting man outside Bombshells restaurant expected in court

In court on Monday, ABC13 hopes to learn more details about how police were able to link the suspect to the murder.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old accused of killing a man outside a Bombshells restaurant and stealing the victim's truck is expected in court on Monday.

The victim's family learned of the arrest as they were visiting a memorial for the murdered father of four.

The shooting death of 26-year-old Jaime Torres happened on May 7, and since then, the victim's family has been praying someone would face justice.

Jaime Salinas, 18, is facing a capital murder charge after police said he shot Torres multiple times and then stole his pickup truck.

Torres had just been asked to leave the Bombshells restaurant on the Gulf Freeway where police say he had been overserved.

ABC13 spoke to his wife about the arrest.

"God is going to take care of you, it's not worth it for me to dirty my hands of anything. God is great. God is big. He's going to take care of what he needs to take care of," Arlinda Mendoza said.

In court on Monday, ABC13 hopes to learn more details about how police were able to link the 18-year-old suspect to the murder.

