Authorities were called to investigate a suspicious package that was discovered at a Santa Fe fast food restaurant.The report was called in to authorities from the Jack in the Box restaurant just off Highway 6 at about 12:30 p.m.A UTMB bomb K-9 was brought in to assist. According to Santa Fe police, the K-9 did not alert to the presence of any explosives. As a precaution, the Texas City Police Bomb Squad dispatched a robot to examine the package closer.The metal box under investigation ultimately turned out to be a geocaching box, used as part of a wide-ranging treasure hunting game.While there was no harm found, the potential threat was not taken lightly in the wake of last week's deadly high school shooting.The restaurant was evacuated during the investigation.