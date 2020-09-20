Residents along the coast prepare for Tropical Storm Beta

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas (KTRK) -- Ferry services have been suspended to Bolivar Peninsula as officials begin preparing for Tropical Storm Beta.Residents along the coast are experiencing rough, rising waters. Parts of Highway 87 have water already pushing debris on the road.Galveston County is under voluntary evacuations.Families who spent Saturday on the beach said they are getting everything they need to be prepared for the storm.Some said that even when Hurricane Laura was heading towards the area, the surf wasn't this high early on.