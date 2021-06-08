Power in Bolivar Peninsula restored after days of maintenance work

BOLIVAR: We've safely restored power for customers on Bolivar Peninsula. If customers are still experiencing an outage, please report it here: https://t.co/1RyWgZs4S9. — Entergy Texas (@EntergyTX) June 8, 2021

We are keeping crews in the area overnight in case any other issues arise. We apologize for the disruption and thank our customers for their continued patience as crews worked to safely energize Bolivar Peninsula. — Entergy Texas (@EntergyTX) June 8, 2021

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas (KTRK) -- In what was a nearly two-day maintenance outage, about 800 people who live on the Bolivar Peninsula were without power as crews worked on fixing a local substation.Entergy, the electric provider for the Bolivar Peninsula, said power was restored Tuesday afternoon. The company is keeping crews in the area overnight in case any other issues come up.Crews were working to upgrade and replace a substation transformer. The work, which was initially slated to take place after Memorial Day, was rescheduled until Monday due to last week's severe weather, but technical issues delayed the work.Crews started working around 7 a.m. on Monday and were supposed to finish by 7 p.m. that night. As they were close to finishing up, equipment at another substation failed.Galveston County Emergency Management officials said that delay extended the Monday outages until after 10 p.m.However, some customers reported not having power restored at all at the time. Officials opened the High Island Shelternasium as a cooling station and a place where residents can charge their devices.About 2,500 people call the Bolivar Peninsula home, though many of those properties are weekend homes and holiday rentals, according to officials.For the latest power outage updates,