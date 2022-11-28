Entire City of Houston placed under boil water notice after system outage

Wondering what you need to do during a boil water notice? We've got you covered.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice has been placed for the City of Houston's Main Water System.

Earlier on Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city's required minimum of 20 PSI due to a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The city monitored the water pressure throughout the entire day. Shortly after the outage, all water was restored to customers.

For those who are experiencing low pressure can contact the City of Houston Service at 311.

As a result of the notice, the public is being advised:

Do not drink water without boiling it first

Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes and let it cool off before using.

Those who do not have access to power to boil are advised to use bottled water.

To see if you are in the impacted area, click here.

If you have any questions concerning the matter, you can contact 311 or email waterquality@houstontx.gov.