'Body Worlds' reveals the beauty beneath your skin

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8077151" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Houston is the Energy Capital of the world, so it only makes sense that the world's biggest and best energy exhibit is right here at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. In this special from 2017, watch how the new Wiess Energy Hall came to life. The most creative and innovative minds in the industry started the work in Texas' Hill Country, and created an experience that visitors from 9 to 90 will love.