'Body Worlds' reveals the beauty beneath your skin

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Body Worlds" is the most popular exhibit in the Houston Museum of Natural Science's history, with nearly 800,000 visitors in 2006 and 2008.Now 12 years after the last appearance, and as health and wellness is on everyone's mind, "Body Worlds" has returned with a new look at the cycle of life.The groundbreaking exhibit reveals what lies under the skin, showing the effects of poor health and what good lifestyle choices can do for your body.The newest iteration of the popular exhibit follows the human body from conception to the end of life.Each body in the exhibit is preserved by plastination, a process invented by Dr. Gunther von Hagens that preserves cadavers forever. The bodies look the same without skin, but each has a different story to tell."Body Worlds & The Cycle of Life" runs through May 31, 2021. If you would like to buy tickets from the Houston Museum of Natural Science, or learn more, visit hmns.org