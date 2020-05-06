Body recovered after drowning call at Hermann Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a man's body was recovered from Hermann Park Wednesday morning.

Houston police told ABC13 they received the initial call of a drowning near the Japanese Garden around 10:30 a.m.

Moments after police arrived, they recovered the body at McGovern Lake. Houston police posted to their Twitter that "Homicide detectives are en route to a deceased male found in a pond at Hermann Park about 10:10 a.m."



It is not known what happened and details continue developing.
