Investigation underway after worker finds body in abandoned trailer near SW Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in southwest Houston on Friday evening after a body was discovered inside a trailer, according to Houston police.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The discovery was made shortly before 4 p.m. in the 11600 block of the Southwest Freeway near W. Bellfort.

According to police, someone from a work crew notified Westside officers, who responded to the scene, that the body was found in an abandoned trailer.

Officials did not elaborate on how long the body had been inside the trailer or if the cause of death was natural.