Body washes ashore on Clear Lake near landmark Hilton hotel

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway along Clear Lake after a man's body washed ashore Friday morning.Pasadena police, who are leading the investigation, said they were notified of the body at about 8 a.m. near East NASA Parkway and Space Center Boulevard, which is near the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake.Police did not immediately disclose any other details including the circumstances or whether there were any signs of trauma on the body.The medical examiner was called to the scene, police said.