body found

Body washes ashore on Clear Lake near landmark Hilton hotel

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway along Clear Lake after a man's body washed ashore Friday morning.

Pasadena police, who are leading the investigation, said they were notified of the body at about 8 a.m. near East NASA Parkway and Space Center Boulevard, which is near the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake.

Police did not immediately disclose any other details including the circumstances or whether there were any signs of trauma on the body.

The medical examiner was called to the scene, police said.

The story is developing. All updates can be found in this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenabody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
3 dead due to winter storm exposure, Galveston Co. says
DA wants investigation into 'disturbing' winter deaths
Body found during search for Texas A&M Galveston cadet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents say Houston clinic charged cash for COVID-19 vaccine
Public Utility Commission rejects $16 billion charge correction
Abbott pushes social media censorship ban bill
Dad of 3 kids killed wants to get to the bottom of fire cause
Here's when you could get rain on Friday
Man accused of sex assualt of 9-year-old girl may be near Katy
Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe
Show More
The Fill Station: Beer, bourbon and barbecue!
11-year-old relies on plasma donations for survival
ABC13's Blood Drive at Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center
3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in George Floyd's death
Has COVID-19 hit the Astros? 8 pitchers out due to protocols
More TOP STORIES News