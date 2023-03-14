Man's body found inside parked vehicle in northwest Houston, homicide detectives say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in northwest Houston Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said a man was found dead inside a parked vehicle in the 6300 block of Lautrec Drive at about 12:25 pm.

It is unclear how long the man's body went without being discovered, or how he died.

Details are limited, but investigators said homicide detectives are heading to the scene.

