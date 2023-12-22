32-year-old man found dead with apparent trauma in irrigation ditch in west Harris County, HCSO says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into a man's death is underway after his body was found in an irrigation ditch in west Harris County earlier this week.

On Wednesday, at about 3:26 p.m., the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call in regards to a body found at 2199 Blindlake Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found 32-year-old Miguel Cordero lying in an irrigation ditch, unresponsive with apparent trauma.

Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced Cordero dead, HCSO said.

The sheriff's office is still in the preliminary stages of the investigation, so it's unclear what exactly led to Cordero's death.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).