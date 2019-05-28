FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a missing swimmer at Surfside Beach near Freeport, Texas has been found Tuesday afternoon.
The Surfside Beach Police found the 17-year-old's body after he was reported missing Sunday night.
The teenager reportedly did not make it back to shore while swimming with friends.
This was the second teenager to be reported missing and later found at a Texas beach this Memorial Day weekend.
RELATED: Body found in search for missing 16-year-old swimmer at Matagorda Beach
A 16-year-old was reported missing at Matagorda Beach after also not returning to shore after swimming in the ocean.
SEE ALSO: Strong rip currents reported at Galveston Beach during Memorial Day weekend
Body found in search for missing 17-year-old swimmer at Surfside Beach
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News