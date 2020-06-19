Skeletal remains of body found by police in Killeen near Fort Hood

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- Detectives found skeletal remains near Fort Hood on Friday morning, said Killeen Police Department.

Investigators started a K-9 search after they were alerted about a body found in Killeen.

Police said the body was found in a field near the 3200 block of Florence Road.

Officials announced the death just after 11 a.m. and ordered an official autopsy.

Search efforts in and around Killeen have been ongoing since Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen vanished in April.

The Killeen Police Department thanked the Ft. Hood Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Texas Department of Public Safety for their assistance into the investigation that led to today's discovery.

No identification of the remains has been concluded.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS or on their website.
