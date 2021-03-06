Woman's body found in southwest Houston hotel room

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a woman was found Saturday morning inside a southwest Houston hotel room.A security guard made the discovery around 5 a.m. in the 9600 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway South near Bissonnet Street at the Scottish Inn.Investigators told ABC13 there was a struggle inside the room, and the woman was found unclothed. It wasn't clear how she died.The victim had checked into the hotel with a man who was captured on surveillance cameras leaving the hotel. Officers were able to locate him and take him into custody where he was being questioned, according to HPD Sgt. Mike Cass."West patrol did a great job of apprehending him shortly after the call came in," Cass said. "They have very good security cameras here and shortly thereafter, we were able to identify a potential suspect."The victim was not immediately identified.