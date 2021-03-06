body found

Woman's body found in southwest Houston hotel room

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a woman was found Saturday morning inside a southwest Houston hotel room.

A security guard made the discovery around 5 a.m. in the 9600 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway South near Bissonnet Street at the Scottish Inn.

Investigators told ABC13 there was a struggle inside the room, and the woman was found unclothed. It wasn't clear how she died.

The victim had checked into the hotel with a man who was captured on surveillance cameras leaving the hotel. Officers were able to locate him and take him into custody where he was being questioned, according to HPD Sgt. Mike Cass.

"West patrol did a great job of apprehending him shortly after the call came in," Cass said. "They have very good security cameras here and shortly thereafter, we were able to identify a potential suspect."

The victim was not immediately identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmurderhotelhomicide investigationwoman killedbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Body washes ashore on Clear Lake near landmark hotel
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
3 dead due to winter storm exposure, Galveston Co. says
DA wants investigation into 'disturbing' winter deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 CenterPoint workers injured in natural gas explosion
Senate stimulus update: Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
Southwest Freeway closed for big demolition project
14-year-old killed in La Marque auto-pedestrian crash
Poet Amanda Gorman says she was tailed by guard who thought of her as 'threat'
Police investigate pepper spraying of mother near toddler
The Woodlands Marathon has runners going for the gold
Show More
3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in George Floyd death
It's going to be drier and cooler for the weekend
Masks still required at Masses and Catholic schools
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, March 6
NFL hires 1st Black female game official
More TOP STORIES News