body found

Homeowner investigates dogs barking, finds dead man in ditch

Homeowner investigates dogs barking, finds dead man in ditch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Barking dogs led a homeowner to a grim discovery early Saturday as he found a man's body in a northeast Houston ditch.

It happened on Haywood Street near Willie Street around 3:30 a.m.

The homeowner heard the dogs barking for more than 10 minutes and went outside to investigate when he spotted the body, according to Houston police.

The man was found face-down in a ditch and was partially submerged, police said.

Investigators aren't sure how the man died.

"Other than the strange position of the body and the location, we're not seeing any major signs of foul play right now,' HPD Lt. R. Willkens said. "We don't have any phone calls, we don't have any blood right now. Our medical examiner is going to come, retrieve the body, see if they do find evidence of foul play. Or if maybe it was a heart attack or stroke or maybe possible he got hit by a car. We don't know."

An autopsy will determine if that man died from natural causes or was killed.

There was no word on the man's identity.
