Body cam shows tense moments of shooting of carjacking suspect

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Body cam video captured the intense moments as a group of deputy constables chased down 26-year-old Donnavan Hart.

It all started as a disturbance call at Popeyes near Cypresswood and I-45.

Deputies say Hart was trying to fight with an employee. When deputies arrived, Hart fled and deputies pursued him.

He even attempted to carjack people as he tried to get away.

"He ran up to the cars, trying to get in through the window. People locked their doors," said Constable Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4.

Deputies tried to tase him but the chase still continued.

Then halfway through the chase, deputies say Hart pulled out a knife.

He eventually ran into an LA Fitness, not far from the Popeyes. In the body cam video, you see him holding a knife as people working out, quickly run off.

Then the scene comes to an end behind the gym.

Herman said Hart was shot a total of seven times by two officers, including a three year veteran with Precinct 4. His wrist was injured during the shooting and he will need surgery.

Hart was also shot by off-duty HPD commander William McPherson who happened to be working out in the gym at the time.

"The body cam footage is very compelling as to how close our deputy came to possibly losing his life," said Herman.

Hart has a lengthy criminal history including evading, trespassing and assault. Now, two aggravated assault charges against a public servant have been added to the list.

He is in the ICU.

