Mystery shooting on Homestead Road leaves man injured, suspect and motive unknown, police say

Saturday, June 15, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a shooting in northeast Houston left one man injured early Saturday morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened a little after 2 a.m. at the 9700 block of Homestead Road.

A man, believed to be in his 30s was shot twice, police said.

The man told police that a car pulled up in the parking lot, shot at him, and then left.

There is currently no suspect description or video.

Authorities are unsure if he was the intended victim or was shot at random.

