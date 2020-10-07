2 bodies recovered from Marathon Oil building partial collapse near CityCentre

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6825594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With a building under construction still too unstable for recovery crews, HFD said the bodies of three workers are still encased at the work site a day after a partial collapse. In the video, the best friend of one of the workers saw up close where his friend lost his life.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters recovered two bodies trapped in the rubble Wednesday after a tragic construction accident in west Houston.Three people were killed in the accident, which happened two days earlier during a partial collapse in the area of Town & Country Boulevard near the I-10 Katy Freeway.The Houston Fire Department gave an update Wednesday afternoon, explaining that firefighters are working hard to recover the bodies of the remaining victim and bring closure to the families.HFD said it is confident the third victim will be freed by the end of the day.Twenty rescue techs are at the scene, along with a hazmat team.Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim who was found.After the accident, ABC13 spoke to a man, who came to the accident site to see if he could learn more about his friend, who is identified as a welder on site. "[He was like] my brother. I knew him for a long time, like 18 years."Assistant Fire Chief Ruy Lozano said at the time of the collapse that one other person was rescued and taken to the hospital. The collapse appeared to involve newly constructed stairs, starting at the 13th or 14th floor of the 15-story building.Initially, the building was too unstable to attempt to remove the bodies, but on Tuesday, heavy machinery could be seen and heard working on the collapsed debris.A heavy tarp covered the working area, shielding the recovery effort from the public eye.Besides the three killed and one injured, around 240 construction workers who were on the site at the time of the collapse were not injured.The workers' deaths add to the grim statistic of construction-related deaths around Texas every year.According to federal records, in 2019, 25 workers died in construction-related accidents in Houston. Across Texas, 174 workers died that year.So far in 2020, at least 40 Texas workers have been killed, including nine deaths in Houston.The building under construction is for the Houston-based Marathon Oil new headquarters, according to the company's website.ABC13 also learned that Harvey Builders were hired to take on the project with subcontractor East Texas Precast and development manager Hines.