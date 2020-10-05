collapse

Building too unstable after partial collapse killed 3 near CityCentre, HFD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A building under construction has partially collapsed in west Houston, resulting in at least three people killed, fire officials said Monday afternoon.

According to Houston Fire Department, the partial collapse is in the area of Town & Country Boulevard near the I-10 Katy Freeway.

The incident was first reported just after 1:30 p.m.

Initial information from HFD indicated injuries from the incident, but Assistant Fire Chief Ruy Lozano said there were fatalities.

According to Lozano, one other person was rescued and taken to the hospital. The collapse appeared to involve newly constructed stairs.

Firefighters are on the scene, but Lozano said the building was too unstable for them to go inside.

Still, according to Lozano, 240 construction workers were on the site at the time of the collapse. All workers have been accounted for.



The incident is near the CityCentre shopping district, which is not too far from the I-10/Beltway 8 interchange.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this post.
