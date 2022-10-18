Former Pct. 4 deputy accused of stealing from Vietnamese businesses indicted on 3 charges

The Harris County District Attorney's Office believes there are many other possible victims who are still afraid to come forward.

A Harris County constable's office had to handcuff one of their own as part of a bizarre case: an deputy accused of robbing businesses while in uniform.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking additional victims to come forward after a former Harris County Precinct 4 deputy was indicted for theft charges.

Bobby Joe Espinosa, 39, was indicted on Monday on two charges of bribery and one charge of theft by a public servant of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000.

He allegedly wore his official uniform during the crimes, investigators said.

The bribery charges are second-degree felonies -- punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison. The theft charge is a third-degree felony with a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.

ORIGINAL REPORT:Former Harris Co. Pct. 4 Deputy Constable accused of robbing Vietnamese businesses while in uniform

Espinosa is accused of threatening employees at Vietnamese businesses in the area of FM-1960 and Veterans Memorial to give him money between September 2021 and March 2022.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Espinosa took $5,700 from cash registers and tip jars at four different businesses, and even pried open game machines for cash.

Investigators said he would wear his Pct. 4 uniform during the robberies and disconnect security cameras.

The businesses were often owned and operated by immigrants who were scared because Espinosa was a law enforcement officer, the DA's office said.

SEE ALSO: Former boss of deputy accused of theft while wearing police uniform speaks out

"He used a badge to coerce, intimidate and steal and we believe there are more victims who have yet to come forward," District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "The community needs to know that everyone is accountable under the law whether they are wearing a uniform or not."

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Espinosa is encouraged to call the district attorney's office at 713-274-5910.

Espinosa is also accused of soliciting payments from at least two businesses between November 2021 and April 2022 in exchange for not investigating them.

Back in April of this year, Espinosa was charged with theft and fired from his role with Pct. 4.

RELATED: Bobby Espinosa's criminal history

When looking into Espinosa's criminal history, ABC13 found six mugshots for prior arrests through DPS recorded from 2007 and 2015. The DA's office said one of those mugshots was from an arrest in Harris County for driving with a suspended license in 2003.

Additionally, the DA's office said he was arrested four other times in Harris County between 2001 and 2008 for multiple driving violations, such as failure to pay parking tickets or failure to appear.

As for the remaining five arrests recorded by DPS between 2007 and 2015, there are no records detailing those charges or where they took place.

ABC13 asked Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman about Espinosa's prior arrests over the phone back in April, but he said he was out of town and was unable to provide details. However, he said Espinosa was cleared and met the minimum requirements to be hired with Pct. 4 in 2015.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.