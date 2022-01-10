celebrity deaths

Bob Saget death: Actor, comedian found dead at Ritz-Carlton Orlando, sheriff's office says

The famed actor is most known for his role as beloved father Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom 'Full House.'
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Actor Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel room, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Actor and comedian Bob Saget has been found dead at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The famed television personality is most well known for his role as beloved father Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom 'Full House' and its Netflix sequel 'Fuller House.'

He also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.



Saget, who just began his "I Don't Do Negative Tour," had been traveling across the country.

On Saturday night, he did a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, and early Sunday morning tweeted: "Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this shit. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."



Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and 3 children.

A cause of death has not been announced. Sheriff's officials say there are no signs of foul play or drug use. He was 65.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridacelebrity deathsbob saget
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Woodstock festival co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77
Sidney Poitier changed movies, and changed lives
Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94
Betty White died in her sleep due to natural causes, agent tells ABC
TOP STORIES
'It was scary': Kingwood man describes tree fall on home during storm
$20k reward in search for man's murderer 1 year after incident
Humble residents wake up to significant damage after possible tornado
19 dead, including 9 children, in fire at NYC apartment building
Homes and businesses damaged across Montgomery Co. during storm
Now that the front has passed, it turns cool again
Cars left stranded on flooded roadways in west Houston
Show More
Texas GOP post shows how Trump-style memes gain attention
Woodstock festival co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77
Houston Dynamo FC hires its youngest head coach
Funnel clouds spotted, wind and water damage reported in Houston
Does having high COVID antibody level mean you don't need a booster?
More TOP STORIES News