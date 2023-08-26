Bob Barker, longtime host of 'The Price Is Right' and animal rights activist, dies at 99

Bob Barker, the former host of the TV game show "The Price Is Right" and an animal-rights activist, has died. He was 99.

LOS ANGELES -- Bob Barker, the former longtime host of the TV game show "The Price Is Right" and an animal-rights activist, died Saturday morning, his publicist said. He was 99.

Barker died of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills, his spokesman Roger Neal said.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," Neal said in a statement.

Barker was a winner of 19 Daytime Emmy Awards. Also received an Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1999 and was inducted into the Television Academy's Hall of Fame in 2004.

Barker contributed $5 million to the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, a marine wildlife and environmental protection group, to help end international whaling. The society named a ship in their fleet the "Bob Barker."

Has donated $3.1 million to his alma mater Drury University.

