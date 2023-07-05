12 people, including 4 children, rescued after party boat sinks in Lake Conroe

The party boat was about to leave when a larger boat reportedly threw a large wake that caused them to take on water. Thankfully, everyone was wearing life jackets.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Several people, including children, had to be rescued from Lake Conroe after their party boat sank late Tuesday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., rescuers responding to a mayday call found nearby boaters helping victims onto their boats near the Walden Marina. Their party boat was sinking and was already halfway underwater.

First responders said the passengers on the 22-foot Chris-Craft boat were watching fireworks for the Fourth of July.

The operator of the boat told Montgomery County Precinct 1 deputies that they were about to leave following the fireworks show when a larger boat caused a large wake in the water.

"What caused it is when the boats were leaving the fireworks show, another boat caused a wake that made their boat take on water," Lt. Miguel Rosario said.

Officials said there were 12 people on board, including four children. Thankfully, everyone was wearing life jackets.

All the passengers from the boat were taken to the hospital and medically cleared.