space

You may not be able to afford a Blue Origin ticket, but you could tap into aerospace

By
EMBED <>More Videos

When will spaceflight be affordable for everyone else?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Blue Origin's successful launch could help Houston's aerospace industry, and eventually give space lovers the opportunity to touch the stars.

On Tuesday, Blue Origin took four people to space and brought them back to earth. A feat that could continue to improve Space City.

SEE ALSO: Blue Origin Launch: Jeff Bezos reaches space on company's 1st flight with people

"I think it's good for southeast Texas. For the Houston area," former NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson explained. "We're building a spaceport. We've got the Gulf of Mexico to our east and south, which means we could potentially launch over that body of water."

The spaceport is coming to acres of property at Ellington Airport. Earlier this year, Collins Aerospace broke ground to build a campus to not only help grow its business, but to allow space entrepreneurs to foster their own ideas.

These are projects that are needed to help with the growing commercial space industry. Just this month, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin sent people to space.

SEE ALSO: Houston Spaceport groundbreaking launches 120,000-square-foot Collins Aerospace campus

To help foster new talent, Blue Origin gave Space Center Houston a $1 million grant.

"It gives us the opportunity to invest in Houston students and to give more students the opportunity to come to camps like we have to go on," explained Daniel Newmyer, Space Center Houston vice president of education.

SEE ALSO: Jeff Bezos' foundation gifts Space Center Houston with $1 million grant

If you're interested, Space Center Houston explorer camp is a good starting point. Educators said students should focus on a STEM field, which is science, technology, engineering, or math.

But aerospace consultant, Laura Forczyk, owner of Astralytical said there are other ways to get into the industry.

"You can be involved in anything," Forczyk said. "You don't even have to be involved in a STEM field. Really, anything. Art, communication, fashion. Every single industry that you could imagine is involved in space."

With commercial space taking off, space enthusiasts wonder when it'll be their turn. One person paid $28 million to fly Blue Origin. Meanwhile, Virgin Galactic is charging $250,000 for a seat.

"I think if I had the money, I would probably be one of those people who would do it," space fan, Satyn Hapachcarr said.

There's debate over whether you'll have to pay that much money for long.

"No one knows, but give it a few decades," Forczyk said. "I'm hopeful by the time my kids are old enough, I have young children, by the time they're old enough maybe I can fly with them."

"I could see this in 20 or 30 years, or maybe sooner, where this is just a normal thing," Newmyer said. "You and I could be joking about how funny it was the richest man went up into space and now everybody is doing it."

You may have to wait years for the price to come down, but with commercial space taking off, now is the time to get involved and make a career out of it.

For more on space travel updates, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoustontexas newsnasaspacesciencejohnson space center
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPACE
How to see next meteor shower, full moon, more
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower tonight
Evidence of water vapor found on 1 of Jupiter moons: NASA
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News