You may not be able to afford a Blue Origin ticket, but you could tap into aerospace

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Blue Origin's successful launch could help Houston's aerospace industry, and eventually give space lovers the opportunity to touch the stars.
On Tuesday, Blue Origin took four people to space and brought them back to earth. A feat that could continue to improve Space City.
"I think it's good for southeast Texas. For the Houston area," former NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson explained. "We're building a spaceport. We've got the Gulf of Mexico to our east and south, which means we could potentially launch over that body of water."
The spaceport is coming to acres of property at Ellington Airport. Earlier this year, Collins Aerospace broke ground to build a campus to not only help grow its business, but to allow space entrepreneurs to foster their own ideas.
These are projects that are needed to help with the growing commercial space industry. Just this month, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin sent people to space.
To help foster new talent, Blue Origin gave Space Center Houston a $1 million grant.
"It gives us the opportunity to invest in Houston students and to give more students the opportunity to come to camps like we have to go on," explained Daniel Newmyer, Space Center Houston vice president of education.
If you're interested, Space Center Houston explorer camp is a good starting point. Educators said students should focus on a STEM field, which is science, technology, engineering, or math.
But aerospace consultant, Laura Forczyk, owner of Astralytical said there are other ways to get into the industry.
"You can be involved in anything," Forczyk said. "You don't even have to be involved in a STEM field. Really, anything. Art, communication, fashion. Every single industry that you could imagine is involved in space."
With commercial space taking off, space enthusiasts wonder when it'll be their turn. One person paid $28 million to fly Blue Origin. Meanwhile, Virgin Galactic is charging $250,000 for a seat.
"I think if I had the money, I would probably be one of those people who would do it," space fan, Satyn Hapachcarr said.
There's debate over whether you'll have to pay that much money for long.
"No one knows, but give it a few decades," Forczyk said. "I'm hopeful by the time my kids are old enough, I have young children, by the time they're old enough maybe I can fly with them."
"I could see this in 20 or 30 years, or maybe sooner, where this is just a normal thing," Newmyer said. "You and I could be joking about how funny it was the richest man went up into space and now everybody is doing it."
You may have to wait years for the price to come down, but with commercial space taking off, now is the time to get involved and make a career out of it.
