See the Blue Angels fly over Houston this Wednesday to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

In an announcement on their Twitter page, the Blue Angels say they'll finally be heading our way this Wednesday, May 6.
Routes and overhead times will be announced soon.
#Dallas, #FortWorth, #Houston, #NewOrleans - your Blue Angels are heading your way this Wednesday! Check back tomorrow for routes and overhead times. Stay home and stay safe!#AmericaStrong #InThisTogether #HealthcareHeroes pic.twitter.com/HbwisyC7JN— Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 4, 2020
The flyover is a show of support for health care workers, first responders, and other essential personnel on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the Blue Angels joined the Air Force Thunderbirds in a flyover of the Philadelphia and New York City regions.
The Blue Angels released video showing the view from inside the cockpit as the jets took flight. The skyscrapers from the Philadelphia and New York skylines could be seen from outside the cockpit window as the Blue Angels flew in formation.
"We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience," said Navy Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader. "Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together."
The Blue Angels also plan to fly over Dallas, Fort Worth, and New Orleans.
Later in the week, you'll be able to see another fabulous fleet.
The Lone Star Flight Museum plans to fly nearly 30 rare and historic aircraft across the area to commemorate the end of World War II, according to a statement on the museum's website. That event will happen Friday.
The video above is from a previous story.