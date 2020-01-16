Health & Fitness

MD Anderson in urgent need of type O blood donors

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You can become a hero today by simply donating blood!

MD Anderson says its cancer patients are in urgent need of O positive blood donors.

"It can get to a point where even major elective surgeries will have to be delayed," said Dr. Adriana Knopfelmacher of the blood shortage on Twitter. "The solution is more donors."

If you are an eligible donor with an O positive blood type, they're asking you to stop by one of their blood donor centers and help save a patient's life.

"Our patients require approximately 200 units of red blood cells and 600 units of platelets every day," says MD Anderson.

You must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 lbs. Be sure to eat a sensible meal and be hydrated within four hours prior to donating. Each donation can save up to three lives.

No appointment is necessary.

To donate blood today, click here.

According to the American Red Cross, O positive blood is given to patients more than any other blood type, which is why it's considered the most needed blood type. In addition, O positive blood is considered the most common blood type but not universally compatible to all types.

O negative blood is the universal donor type.

