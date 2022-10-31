'Blind Scream' haunted house in Santa Rosa delivers scary good fun

Welcome to the house of your screams. Drew Dominguez and Judy Groverman Walker design "Blind Scream" haunted house to deliver a scary good time.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- For 13 years, "Blind Scream" haunted house has been providing fright enthusiasts with a good scare for Halloween.

"One of our goals is to immerse our guests with all of the sights and sounds in the haunted house," co-owner Judy Groverman Walker explains. "It's specifically designed to keep you wondering what's around that next corner."

Designing the perfect scream house takes time. Walker and co-owner Drew Dominguez, will start building next year's attraction right after Thanksgiving.

"We'll start off with a big, giant, empty space and then, we hand frame all the walls and we create the hallways," Dominguez says.

After the framework is built, the creative team adds all the sounds, props and lighting, but no haunted attraction would be complete without haunt actors.

"Now we can breathe some life into it by adding a real life character," Dominguez elaborates.

Making actors look gory and scary is makeup artist Abra Dominguez's main job.

"It really helps them get into that full, grizzly character," Abra explains.

Every detail in Blind Scream is designed to make sure everyone gets in the spirit of the season.

"Hearing people scream, that's how we know people had a great time," Walker shares, "They laugh and they take home a little bit of Halloween with them."

For more information visit here.