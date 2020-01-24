'Something terrible has happened': Homes damaged by blast

MASSIVE EXPLOSION



Ceilings caved in.

Walls collapsed.

Kitchens destroyed.

Windows blown in.

Doors knocked off frames.



CLICK HERE NOW: https://t.co/Ct6C3YNUow TURN ON #Abc13 #houstonexplosion pic.twitter.com/ryWzwkY8Vq — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 24, 2020

Imagine being asleep and these heavy massive pieces of Sheetrock fall on you. This is how people on Rockcrest Rd woke up at 4:25am #abc13 #houstonexplosion pic.twitter.com/AybnwaiTCb — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 24, 2020

THIS: shows you the force of the explosion. All metal frames in this house bent, glass blown out. We are walking the street FF wouldn’t let us see in the dark (for our own safety). Now that they know everyone is ok, we are allowed to see it. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/vtsTNrRtpL — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 24, 2020

PEOPLE PACKING: those who love in homes most damaged are getting out. FF deeming some of these houses not save, could still collapse, based on caves in ceilings. #abc13 #houstonexplosion pic.twitter.com/96LSylLkUe — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in the northwest Houston area are reporting extensive damage to their homes Friday morning.Many homeowners took ABC13 through their homes where windows were shattered, walls were collapsed and doors were knocked off the frames.Residents say they were sleeping when they heard a loud blast around 4:25 a.m.Massive pieces of Sheetrock fell from one family's ceiling."I woke up to a humongous blast," resident Karen Blok said. "I saw glass all over. I went into the living room and yelled for my mom."She said her dog ran out of the garage when the Sheetrock fell, and now she's missing."I'm worried, but deep down inside I know she's okay," Blok said. " If I think she's shivering and cold, I would cry."The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Shadowdale is offering shelter to anyone who needs help or who may have extensive damage in their homes.