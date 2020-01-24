'Something terrible has happened': Homes damaged by blast

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in the northwest Houston area are reporting extensive damage to their homes Friday morning.

Many homeowners took ABC13 through their homes where windows were shattered, walls were collapsed and doors were knocked off the frames.


Residents say they were sleeping when they heard a loud blast around 4:25 a.m.

Massive pieces of Sheetrock fell from one family's ceiling.

"I woke up to a humongous blast," resident Karen Blok said. "I saw glass all over. I went into the living room and yelled for my mom."



She said her dog ran out of the garage when the Sheetrock fell, and now she's missing.

"I'm worried, but deep down inside I know she's okay," Blok said. " If I think she's shivering and cold, I would cry."



The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Shadowdale is offering shelter to anyone who needs help or who may have extensive damage in their homes.



Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonexplosion
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Multiple fatalities after massive blast in NW Houston
What to know about structural damage after explosion
This is the moment of the deadly explosion in northwest Houston
Houston's 'tox-doc' explains what we know about propylene
What we know about company at center of deadly explosion
Hear firefighters describe moment of deadly explosion
Witnesses describe injured workers after blast
Show More
List of streets to avoid after massive explosion in NW Houston
Social media reacts to massive explosion in NW Houston
Sunny skies expected today ahead of Saturday clouds
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
More TOP STORIES News