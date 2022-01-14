chevron houston marathon

Black Men Run Houston is much more than exercise

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Black Men Run is much more than a way to get in shape.

The Houston chapter of the national organization was started in 2014 as a way to promote brotherhood, accountability and a sense of community.

Co-captain Jay Perkins said, "You don't have to be a marathoner, you don't have to be a track star. It's just simply getting out here and running together."

Captain Terry Love doesn't just lead the group every week, he is an ambassador for the 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon.

Love said, "Training has been a very challenging experience for me. Luckily I've had Black Men Run Houston to be a part of my long runs and hold me accountable to make sure I got the mileage in that I needed to. I'm looking forward to having a great event."
