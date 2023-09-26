An educational class, Black Men Buy Houses Workshop, for managing credit to become a homeowner is happening Saturday at The Power Center.

Workshop planned to provide Black men with knowledge, resources to become homeowners

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Black men can face several barriers preventing them from becoming homeowners.

Kevan Shelton with Park Street Homes said he sees how difficult it can be from his personal story, and also as a developer.

That's why he's partnering with several groups in Houston to create solutions.

The Black Men Buy Houses Workshop is a free event that pulls together resources Black men need to repair their credit, find downpayment assistance, and prepare to build generational wealth.

The organization is expecting 600 participants.

Shelton said the workshop is committed to the community's growth and success. To that end, a $5,000 grant is being offered to one lucky applicant at the workshop on Sept. 30 toward the purchase of a home.

Shelton's dedication is driven by the desire to empower individuals to achieve their homeownership goals to build a stronger future for all.

Bank of America will also have $17,000 in grant money available for those who qualify.

The Black Men Buy Houses Workshop is set for Saturday from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at The Power Center, located at 12401 South Post Oak Road.

