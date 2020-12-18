9-year-old creates 'Black Lives Matter' inspired Christmas tree

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston girl decided she wanted to send a powerful message by honoring multiple Black men and women who have been killed by police in America.Nine-year-old Kyre Smith did not have a birthday party due to COVID-19. However, her mom said she asked if they could do something special for Christmas instead."You know, there's no excuse for someone to be sitting in their home and be killed because they were sitting there eating ice cream," Kyre's mom said while looking at the tree and a picture of Botham Jean.The two came up with the idea to place 24 pictures of the victims around the seven-foot tall tree, even adding Martin Luther King Jr.'s picture as the tree topper.Mom, Renee, said Kyre "wanted to send a message to let all kids know, it's never too young to get involved."