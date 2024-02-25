Houston is the 4th best US city for Black professionals, report finds

HOUSTON, Texas -- In acknowledgment of Black History Month 2024, a new report compiled by Black employees at online rental marketplace Apartment List has ranked Houston as the No. 4 best U.S. city for Black professionals.

Apartment List reviewed 76 cities across four major categories to determine the rankings: community and representation; economic opportunity; housing opportunity; and business environment.

Houston earned a score of 63.01 out of a total of 100 points, making it the second-highest-ranked city in Texas for Black professionals, behind San Antonio (No. 3).

