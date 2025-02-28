Legacy of iconic tap dancers continues in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Cathie Nicholas is continuing the legacy of her famous grandfather, Fayard Nicholas, and his brother, Harold. The Nicholas Brothers were a legendary tap duo known for their innovative and complex choreography in movies during Hollywood's golden age.

"I am extremely blessed that I have such an amazing lineage." Cathie shared.

The Nicholas Brothers appeared in more than two dozen films, mostly in the 1930s and 1940s. It was an era marked by widespread segregation and racial discrimination. Despite these challenges, the brothers became pioneers in the entertainment world.

"My grandfather and great-uncle are still to this day the greatest tap dancers that ever lived."

Today, Cathie runs Pointe of Grace dance studio in Katy. Her dedication to teaching and dance ensures that the Nicholas Brothers' influence continues to shine.