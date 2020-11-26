black friday

Here is a list of Black Friday store hours in the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're in charge of Thanksgiving dinner this year then you know several grocery stores are closing early on Thanksgiving Day.

Kroger: Closes at 4 p.m.

Randall's: Closes at 4 p.m.
H-E-B: Closes at noon
Fiesta: Closes at 7 p.m.

But on the bright side, if you wish to safely take advantage of the Black Friday holiday, we've compiled a list of mall and store special hours.

Stores


  • Academy Sports and Outdoors: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Bass Pro Shops: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Best Buy: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Cabela's: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Costco: 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Dick's: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Dillard's: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Game Stop: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • J.C. Penney: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Kohl's: Opens at 5 a.m.
  • Macy's: 5 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.
  • Target: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Ulta Beauty: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Walmart: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.


Outlets and Malls


  • Tanger Outlets: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • The Galleria: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Deerbrook Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Baybrook Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Willowbrook Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • The Woodlands Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • First Colony Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Houston Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.


Be sure to take a mask or face covering with you. The stores and malls listed will require shoppers to wear a mask for entry.

