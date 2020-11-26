Here is a list of Black Friday store hours in the Houston area

Kroger: Closes at 4 p.m.
Randall's: Closes at 4 p.m.
H-E-B: Closes at noon
Fiesta: Closes at 7 p.m.
But on the bright side, if you wish to safely take advantage of the Black Friday holiday, we've compiled a list of mall and store special hours.
Stores
- Academy Sports and Outdoors: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Bass Pro Shops: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Best Buy: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Cabela's: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Costco: 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Dick's: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Dillard's: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Game Stop: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- J.C. Penney: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Kohl's: Opens at 5 a.m.
- Macy's: 5 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.
- Target: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Ulta Beauty: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Walmart: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Outlets and Malls
- Tanger Outlets: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- The Galleria: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Deerbrook Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Baybrook Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Willowbrook Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- The Woodlands Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- First Colony Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Houston Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Be sure to take a mask or face covering with you. The stores and malls listed will require shoppers to wear a mask for entry.
