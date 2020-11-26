Here is a list of Black Friday store hours in the Houston area

Stores

Academy Sports and Outdoors: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Best Buy: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Cabela's: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Dick's: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Dillard's: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Game Stop: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Kohl's: Opens at 5 a.m.

Macy's: 5 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Ulta Beauty: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Outlets and Malls

Tanger Outlets: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The Galleria: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Deerbrook Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Baybrook Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Willowbrook Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The Woodlands Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

First Colony Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Houston Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're in charge of Thanksgiving dinner this year then you know several grocery stores are closing early on Thanksgiving Day.Kroger: Closes at 4 p.m.Randall's: Closes at 4 p.m.H-E-B: Closes at noonFiesta: Closes at 7 p.m.But on the bright side, if you wish to safely take advantage of the Black Friday holiday, we've compiled a list of mall and store special hours.Be sure to take a mask or face covering with you. The stores and malls listed will require shoppers to wear a mask for entry.