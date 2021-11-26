Supply chain and inflation could make holiday shopping challenging

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nationwide chain supply issues and inflation could impact the way Houstonians shop this Black Friday.Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, you would find people lined up or even camped outside their favorite stores on Thanksgiving evening, to get their hands on the best Black Friday deals.This year, most of the big brand stores including Walmart, Macy's, Kohl's and Best Buy were closed on Thanksgiving Day and will be reopening early Friday morning. Target is one of the stores opening its doors at 7 a.m.Many stores also started their Black Friday sales as early as October."I'm a young gamer," a Kroger Customer told ABC13. "So Xbox and Playstations, you gotta get lucky to hit. To find something."Another difference this year is that supply chain and inflation will be an issue nationwide for both stores and their customers. According to Wallethub, about 11% of items at major stores will be more expensive on Black Friday than their current prices on Amazon.That's why experts recommend shoppers compare prices from one store to the next to make sure you are getting the best discount and the best product.