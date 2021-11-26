black friday

You might be surprised to see the crowds at Houston-area stores for Black Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston-area stores report smaller than usual Black Friday crowds

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Black Friday isn't quite what it used to be across Houston.

Friday morning, instead of massive crowds and long lines, stores saw manageable crowds of dedicated shoppers.

Whether it's the cold weather, online shopping or stores' cut back hours, something has caused the crowds to fall over the years.

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia was at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Texas City, where shoppers got an early start when stores opened at 6 a.m.

The deals are still there, but the crowds were much lower than some might expect.



She spoke to a mother and daughter shopping duo who said the crowds seemed like a regular day during the holiday season, not Black Friday.

"It's not like the traditional pushing and shoving and large crowds, its just normal. Like normal, every day shopping," Ashley said. "And I'm sitting here thinking, where are the crowds?"

RELATED: Black Friday 2021: From Walmart to Best Buy - deals for holiday shopping

EMBED More News Videos

Don't fall for fake discounting. Make sure that deal is really as good as it looks.



The duo said, although they like the hustle and bustle of the traditional Black Friday experience, it has been nice seeing stores close on Thanksgiving and cut back their hours.

"The crowds are lower it seems like," Julie said. "It was nice though, in a way, this year, because we got to spend more time with the family and got to have a good night's rest. Because usually we start out at night, get home about 3 a.m., get three hours of sleep, and go out again."

Store managers at the Tanger Outlets said they expected crowds to pick up more throughout the day.



You don't have to be the first customer in the door to get the best deal.

Because of increased prices due to inflation and supply chain issues, it may still be tough to find that discount you wanted.

It's recommended you use your smartphone even when shopping in store, so you can compare prices, download store coupons, and see if the store's app may have a promo code.

Also, experts say you should consider cash back options. Many credit cards give rewards or use loyalty points, so paying with your credit card may pay off in the long run.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
EMBED More News Videos

Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingtexas cityholiday shoppingholidaymoneysave moneydealsonline shoppingblack friday
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK FRIDAY
Cyber Monday 2021 deals shopping guide
Black Friday seemed almost normal: Sales increase 30% from 2020
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Holiday shopping season appears to take hit this Black Friday
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News