The Black Cowboy Museum planning expansion

There's no place like it in the country, the Black Cowboy Museum shines a light on trailblazers who have gone unnoticed in the history books.

ROSENBERG, Texas -- Since opening in 2017, the Black Cowboy Museum has grown in popularity. The museum's collection of artifacts also continues to get bigger.

"We have a lot more stuff that we don't display here. I have it in storage," Founder Larry Callies said. "I don't have enough space. I ran out of space."

To match the museum's success, Callies said Fort Bend County awarded the museum $1 million for an expansion project. The museum is planning to move to a larger building in the next year near Bates Allen Park in Kendleton, Texas.

The museum educates visitors on how African American cowboys shaped the west.