Bizarre trespassing arrest ends in child porn bust

Man charged with possession of child porn after being arrested in family's backyard.

NASSAU BAY, Texas (KTRK) --
What started as a bizarre trespassing case ended up with police charging a man with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

It all started in a quiet Nassau Bay neighborhood on Feb. 2.

A woman says she saw Matthew Green standing her backyard. She had no idea who he was and immediately called 9-1-1.

Making it even more strange, police say Green had a panda bear, candy and marijuana with him.

"He said he was there to meet somebody he had met the previous night and had been with," said Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie.

As Green was being booked into jail for trespassing, police noticed that it appeared he was deleting images from his phone, so police took custody of it and made a disturbing discovery.

"There were pornographic images involving children," said Cromie

Court records say there were images of girls between 7 and 11 years old, showing their private parts.

Green's attorney did not return our calls for comment.

