Patrol car has been located near OST and Produce Row. Search for suspect under way. 202 pic.twitter.com/G6youTmbCu — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 15, 2018

Houston police are looking for the suspect who stole a patrol car after a violent altercation near downtown Houston Monday morning.Officers say the suspected driver was involved in a car accident with a news vehicle at the intersection of Texas and Chartres at around 4 a.m.According to Lieutenant Larry Crowson, the suspect began assaulting the news crew when two officers who were taking a teen suspect to jail stopped to help.Police say the man then began to assault the assisting officers and even dragged one of themOfficials say the officer dragged and the news crew suffered minor injuries.HPD says the suspect stopped the vehicle a couple of blocks away to let the 16-year-old in the back seat out.According to police, the stolen vehicle has been located but they are still searching for the suspect.The suspect is described as a white male, about 30 years old with glasses.