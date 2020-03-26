Montana reporter tells herd of bison 'I ain't messing with you' in viral video | WATCH

viral video

YELLOWSTONE, Mont. -- A Montana reporter had the perfect reaction to an approaching herd of bison.

Deion Broxton, a reporter with KTVM-TV, was preparing to take a live shot at Yellowstone National Park when he noticed a gang of bison getting closer.

"I ain't messing with you," he says, before packing up his gear and driving away.

He tweeted a video of his reaction, which has been viewed more than 7 million times on Twitter as of Thursday. He also took a video of the bison once he was a safe distance away.



Yellowstone tweeted that Broxton gave the "perfect" example of what to do when approached by bison, which can weigh up to 3,500 pounds. While bison attacks aren't common, park officials said bison-related injuries happen about once or twice a year.



Others took to social media to compare the reporter's reaction to their social distancing efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Bison? That's how I am just walking down the sidewalk these days." one user tweeted.
