Montana reporter tells herd of bison 'I ain't messing with you' in viral video | WATCH

Deion Broxton, a reporter with KTVM-TV, was preparing to take a live shot at Yellowstone National Park when he noticed a gang of bison getting closer.
"I ain't messing with you," he says, before packing up his gear and driving away.
He tweeted a video of his reaction, which has been viewed more than 7 million times on Twitter as of Thursday. He also took a video of the bison once he was a safe distance away.
Here's the video of the bison I shot once I got a safe distance away lol
Yellowstone tweeted that Broxton gave the "perfect" example of what to do when approached by bison, which can weigh up to 3,500 pounds. While bison attacks aren't common, park officials said bison-related injuries happen about once or twice a year.
A perfect example of what to do when approached by wildlife! 🤣 Thanks Deion for putting the #YellowstonePledge into action!
Others took to social media to compare the reporter's reaction to their social distancing efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.
