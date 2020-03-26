Society

Woman asks apartment complex to sing 'Happy Birthday' to surprise quarantined fiancé

LOS ANGELES -- A woman asked her apartment complex to sing "Happy Birthday" as a social-distance friendly surprise to her quarantined fiancé.

Hannah Chung and her fiancé Jason live in Los Angeles where residents are asked to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19, meaning the couple had to cancel their wedding this weekend.

Despite these hiccups, Chung didn't want Jason's 30th birthday to pass without some fun, so she wrote 76 invitations to all of their interior-facing neighbors, inviting them to celebrate on Monday at exactly 2:30 p.m.

She led her fiancé to a hallway window, and on the count of three, dozens of neighbors sang "Happy Birthday."

One couple even had a "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" banner swinging out their window.

Chung said she was pleasantly surprised at how many people showed up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesviral videobirthdaycoronavirusu.s. & worldsurprise
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News