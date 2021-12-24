tamales

Houston pop-up business adds new twist to holiday classic meal

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston pop up business adds new twist to holiday classic meal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston couple is changing up a classic Hispanic family holiday tradition.

A local pop-up business decided to take the Christmas tamales tradition and add a delicious twist.

If you've heard of birria tacos, then you'll be familiar with this new quirk.

They're called Birrimales.



Birria is basically Mexican beef stew. Chances are, you've seen people dipping birria tacos into a side cup of stew in viral social media videos.

A local couple decided to combine both.

The couple is making the birrimales from home and selling them at different spots around town.

You can find the business on social media @birria_tamales!

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Holidays include handmade tamales at The Original Alamo Tamales
EMBED More News Videos

It's tamale time! These are some of the best you'll ever eat!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfoodieholidaybusinesssmall businesschristmasfamilypop uptamalestacos
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAMALES
'Tamale Guy' feeds Chicago's bar scene
Mexican street vendor builds local tamale empire
Tamale Guy Chicago offering his famous tamales online!
Generous Chicago man helps out tamale vendors while feeding homeless
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News