Houston pop-up business adds new twist to holiday classic meal

A local pop-up business decided to take the Christmas tamales tradition and add a delicious twist.
If you've heard of birria tacos, then you'll be familiar with this new quirk.
They're called Birrimales.
You guys!!!!!— Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) December 24, 2021
If this doesn’t get your mouth watering I don’t know what will!
A local couple created #birria #tamles 🤤🤤🫔🫔🫔🫔
Shout out to @13PhotogRudy for this mouthwatering masterpiece pic.twitter.com/yUxSbZ5Bmt
Birria is basically Mexican beef stew. Chances are, you've seen people dipping birria tacos into a side cup of stew in viral social media videos.
A local couple decided to combine both.
The couple is making the birrimales from home and selling them at different spots around town.
You can find the business on social media @birria_tamales!
