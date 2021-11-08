concert

Ticket sales for Billy Joel show at Minute Maid Park in September 2022 temporarily on hold

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the wake of the Astroworld Festival weekend tragedy, tickets for Billy Joel's Sept. 2022 show aren't going on sale just yet.

The Houston Astros and Live Nation announced last Thursday that musician Billy Joel will make his Minute Maid Park debut on Sept. 23, 2022.

It'll be Joel's first performance at Minute Maid and his only show in Texas in 2022.

Tickets were originally announced to go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m., but Monday morning it was announced the sales would be delayed until further notice.

The decision was made after eight people died and hundreds more were injured during a crowd surge at Astroworld Festival on Friday night at Houston's NRG Park. Travis Scott was performing at the time.

