Minute Maid mystery solved: Billy Joel to make concert debut at ballpark

Earth Wind & Fire and Taylor Swift have performed at the ballpark before and Elton John is coming in November 2022
Billy Joel to make Minute Maid Park concert debut in 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Minute Maid concert mystery is solved.

The Houston Astros and Live Nation announced Thursday morning that musician Billy Joel will make his Minute Maid Park debut on Sept. 23, 2022.

Both parties had teased before the announcement that whoever would be coming is one of the greatest musicians of our time, ranks as one of the most popular recording artists, and is one of the most respected entertainers in history.

It'll be Joel's first performance at Minute Maid and his only show in Texas in 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m., but if you're an American Express Card Member, you can buy them beginning Monday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m.

Joel's biggest hits include "Uptown Girl," "Just the Way You Are," "The Longest Time," and "Vienna."

Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention the six-time Grammy Award winner's hit "Piano Man."



Prior to the announcement, speculation from people online suggested Bob Seger, among others as the concert headliner.

Seger is on the list of 50 best-selling music artists of all time, according to Business Insider.

But of course, so is Joel.

One big name already planned for the Minute Maid Park stage is Elton John.


In one year, the "Crocodile Rock" singer will be there for a stop on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour."

However, tickets for that went on sale to the public June 30.

Minute Maid Park is usually rocking with baseball fans, but the venue has played host to global entertainers before.

In 2019, Earth Wind & Fire headlined the Astros Foundation's Diamond Dreams Gala.

And a few years before that, Taylor Swift made fans' wildest dreams come true when she performed.
Fans have even packed Minute Maid Park to see Houston native Beyoncé and mogul husband Jay-Z back in 2014 for their "On the Run Tour."

Former Astro and baseball hall of famer Jeff Bagwell and legend Reggie Jackson, a.k.a. Mr. October, were on hand for the announcement unveiling a custom Astros jersey with Joel's name on the back.
